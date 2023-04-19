Saraya is enjoying being a heel in AEW.

The former multi-time champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with TalkSport, where she reflected oner her group, The Outcasts, forming together and why it worked for weekly programming.

It kind of started falling together because Tony (Khan) put all these different matches together and there wasn’t really a story to them right after me and Britt were done, and then they just started going together. Toni was like, ‘I want to turn heel.’ Tony Khan did this thing where he was like, ‘We have to do this promo with (Hikaru) Shida. We did this backstage with Shida where I had to tell Toni, ‘Hey, I want you to be my partner.’ I told Tony Khan, because he was there for it, ‘Do you care if I turn my back to Shida? I feel it’s really shitty to do. It might come across as a little heelish,’ but I kind of wanted to turn heel. He was like, ‘Sure.’ We did it. ‘I love it. It was hilarious.’ Shida was so great with her response. Then he started seeing me and Toni together more and more and we started building this tag team where we were more obsessed with each other and started hating everybody else. ‘Okay, we need to bring one more person in,’ because they wanted to eventually do the six-person. We were talking about Ruby. Ruby is ex-WWE with an outsider kind of thing, and I love to give nods to NWO, they are one of my favorite factions.

Saraya feels like she’s a natural heel, stating that for some reason fans just dislike her. She doesn’t take it personally because she calls it the easiest paycheck she’ll ever get.

I’m telling you, it’s when girls do shit or when I do something. It’s so easy for me to be a heel because they just hate me. They really have this blood boiling hate for me, and I don’t know why. Easy money though. You’re giving me the easiest paycheck of my career. I don’t have to do shit to piss you off. Anytime we do it, or a female does something, it’s like, ‘You’re a rip off.’ Calm down, we’re having fun. All three of us are having so much fun that we don’t give a crap about what anyone is saying. We’re having fun, we’re enjoying ourselves, we love it, and you’re making us laugh and smile when you hate us so much because this is so easy.

