Saraya wishes she could redo her first match back after five years.

The current reigning AEW Women’s Champion spoke about this topic during a recent interview on Truth Or Dab. Saraya is referring to her matchup against Britt Baker at Full Gear 2022, a bout that she came out victorious from. When asked about her career, she says she wishes she could have had a better showing on that night with the DMD.

Winning the divas championship, winning the NXT Championship, winning the AEW World Women’s Championship. All of it. If I could redo my first match back, I would because I was the shits [laughs]. I wish I could have been better in my first match back after five years.

Saraya has already proven to be a fighting champion after successfully defending the AEW women’s title against Toni Storm at Dynamite Grand Slam. Her next challenger will be determined on this evening’s edition of AEW Rampage. You can check out that card here.

