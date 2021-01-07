As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash Night 1 saw rapper Snoop Dogg hit a Frogsplash on Serpentico. Snoop was at ringside for Cody Rhodes vs Matt Sydal, but got involved when Luther and Serpentico attacked Rhodes and Sydal. Snoop eventually hit the Frogsplash on Serpentico and pinned him as Cody counted.

Snoop’s cousin, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, took to Twitter and reacted to the awkward Frogsplash.

“[laughing emojis] fam! We’re gonna have to work on this,” she wrote.

Many wrestling fans are calling Snoop’s move the worst Frogsplash they’ve ever seen.

You can see video below, along with Banks’ full tweet:

😭😭🤣 fam! We’re gonna have to work on this. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) January 7, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.