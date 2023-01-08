Saxon Huxley may have been released from WWE, but that hasn’t stopped him from putting all of his focus on the wrestling industry.

Huxley discussed this topic during a recent interview with SO CATCH by Hal 2, where he was asked if he had any interest in returning to his former company when NXT Europe launches. Check out what he had to say below.

Says there are companies he wants to work for but his main goal is to focus on wrestling:

There are some companies I would like to [wrestle for], but it’s only been quite a short time since we got released, so at the moment, I’m just trying to get as busy as possible and create a flow… I want to see where wrestling takes me right now. So I want to see what happens. I’m not closed off to anything right now. I’m just excited about this unknown. The great unknown now is what is going to happen with wrestling. The scene is all over the place. Things are bubbling, waiting for something. You can kind of feel something.

Whether he would return to WWE and work for NXT Europe:

Like I said earlier, my goal is to focus on wrestling. If something comes along, I’m hoping things come along, but I like to take that as it comes down the line.

