Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. to discuss a variety of topics, including how he has no desire to receive a singles induction into the Hall of Fame, and what happened at the WrestleMania 35 induction ceremony between himself and the Honky Tonk Man. Highlights are below.

On the NWO induction getting delayed:

“I mean, I’ve been signing 8x10s, and I put ‘Two-Time Hall of Famer’ on there, but it just hasn’t happened yet. I mean, is Batista a Hall of Famer yet? Is Bradshaw?”

Says he has no interest in a solo induction:

“I’ve said this, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I have no desire whatsoever to stand up there by myself to give an acceptance speech for another Hall of Fame. I don’t like that situation, standing there in front of thousands and thousands of people. It’s one thing to stand there and have a match, but I’m not the, it was never my thing. I was never the big jabber-jawer. I had some things to say sometimes, and I think they came off [as] authentic, and I think that’s why people liked me, but I was not getting ‘Promo of the Year’ awards, ever.”

Tells story of WrestleMania 35 HoF induction incident with Honky Tonk Man:

“That’s kind of the beauty of it, is the awkwardness. I’m a huge fan of making things awkward in the room (laughs). You know my wife? A lot of people don’t know, my wife is a beautiful black woman. Last year, WrestleMania [35], the one before the past one got cancelled, we got inducted with DX. It’s me, my wife, she wasn’t my wife yet, and Honky Tonk Man are in like a green room. And so Honky Tonk Man says something to me, and I called him Honky, and then I looked at my wife and I said, ‘That’s our word. You’re not allowed to say that.’ And Honky Tonk looked at me a turned bright f–king red. It was so awkward (laughs).”