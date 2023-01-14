WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day for Monday’s RAW.

Lashley returned from his storyline suspension on this week’s RAW, and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as a shocked Seth Rollins looked on. Lashley’s return comes amid rumors on WWE reuniting The Hurt Business on the red brand.

WWE noted in their official RAW preview that Lashley will follow-up his return with scores to settle and unfinished business.

“This past week, Bobby Lashley made an All Mighty return from his suspension, pummeling Austin Theory and shocking Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and the WWE Universe. On Monday Night Raw, The All Mighty will follow up his glorious return with some scores to settle and some unfinished business. What destruction will Lashley bring? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote.

The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley will appear on RAW one week after becoming the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles.

There is no word yet on what The Judgment Day will be doing on Monday’s RAW, but the build to the title match will continue.

“The Judgment Day are the new No. 1 Contenders to the The Usos’ Raw Tag Team Titles. The vicious group earned this distinction last Monday on Raw but not without some hiccups along the way. Damian Priest and Finn Balor combed through three teams before Otis took The Prince out of the equation, leaving The Judgment Day to put Dominik Mysterio in the match in place of Balor. The plan worked when Mysterio and Priest shut down The Street Profits to earn the title match. With a clash against The Usos on the horizon, how will The Judgment Day plan to rip away the Raw Tag Team Championship? Don’t miss Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!,” WWE wrote in their official RAW preview.

Below is a promo for Monday’s RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio:

