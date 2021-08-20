Seth Rollins spoke with Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast to promote Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam.

During it, he spoke about his outside WWE ventures such as owning his own coffee shop and wrestling school. He looks up to SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee for what he’s done as well.

“I watch those guys do it and I’m friends with them…maybe in a Pat McAfee role. He is great. The other guys take it so seriously, and God bless them, they are incredible at what they do, and Pat just shows up and flies by the seat of his pants, but his energy level is off the charts. If I can just wing it, that would be great. I don’t know what my future looks like after I’m done in the ring. I assume I’ll be part of the business in some form or fashion. I’ve dedicated my whole life to it, essentially. It’s given me a great life and allowed me to provide for my family, start a wrestling school, invest in a coffee shop, which has given people jobs in my local area and create a cool little culture. I imagine I’ll stick with wrestling in some form or fashion. Broadcasting? I don’t know. Who is to say. If I can wing it every once in a while, why not?”