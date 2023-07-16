WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made an appearance on Out of Character to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the top WWE star spoke about taking live fans for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re having fun [today] and that’s the name of the game. I feel like it’s really been that way for a couple of years with our audiences. I thought there was a period of time when some of the crowds we’d go to, and I’d be like, ‘Man, you sure you wanted to come to the show? You spend a lot of money to come to the show. You sure you came to have a good time?’ “But lately, probably since we came back from the pandemic, people are not taking it for granted anymore, because for a year-and-a-half, we didn’t get to do that, you know? We didn’t know if we were ever going to be able to do it again.”

