Several matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.
During this week’s post-Deadline 2023 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program, the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament kicked off with two first-round matches.
For a complete recap of the NXT Breakout Tournament related news from this week’s show, click here.
In addition to the two first-round matches that took place this week, two more will go down next Tuesday night, as well as a NXT North American Championship contest and other bouts.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 12/19 episode of NXT on USA from Orlando, FL.
- * Mark Coffey & Wolfgang vs. Tank Ledger & Hank Walker
* Lexis King vs. Dion Lennox (Men’s Breakout Tourney)
* Tavion Heights vs. Luca Crusifino (Men’s Breakout Tourney)
* Thea Hail & Jacy Jane vs. Kiana James & Izzi Dame
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
