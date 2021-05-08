Four matches have been announced for next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode, which will be the go-home show for the Under Siege special event.

Havok and Rosemary will do battle next week with the winner earning a title shot from Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo at Rosemary.

Next week’s show will feature another #1 contender’s match with TJP, Rohit Raju, Petey Williams, Ace Austin, Acey Romero and NJPW star El Phantasmo competing in an X Division Scramble. The winner will challenge X Division Champion Josh Alexander at Under Siege.

Karl Anderson vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion David Finlay will also take place next week. This will be a preview of the Under Siege main event, which features Impact Tag Team Champions FinJuice and Eddie Edwards vs. The Good Brothers and Impact Word Champion, AEW World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega.

Finally, Impact has announced Tasha Steelz vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jordynne Grace for next week’s Under Siege go-home show. This will also be a preview for Under Siege, where Grace and Rachael Ellering will defend their titles against Steelz and Kiera Hogan. This week’s Impact saw Ellering defeat Hogan.

Stay tuned for more. You can click here for the updated Under Siege card.

