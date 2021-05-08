WWE has announced a new original digital content series for Australia, in partnership with Australian telecommunications company MATE.

WWE Now Down Under will be released on YouTube and Facebook, plus regional Instagram and Twitter channels, and the WWE website. Australia sports and TV host Samantha Riches is the host of the series, which will run for 9 weeks.

The first episode of WWE Now Down under featured RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who is from Australia.

Below is the full announcement on the new series, along with the first episode:

WWE and MATE launch “WWE Now Down Under” content series WWE has announced the launch of an original digital content series in Australia titled “WWE Now Down Under” in partnership with Australian telecommunications company, MATE. “WWE Now Down Under” will include tailored digital content across YouTube and Facebook, regional Instagram and Twitter channels, as well as WWE.com. Raw Women’s Champion and Adelaide, Australia native Rhea Ripley appeared on the debut episode to discuss her recent WrestleMania success and much more. Hosted by Australian sports and TV presenter Samantha Riches, the series will run with nine weekly episodes with an Australian WWE focus, including news, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content with Australian WWE Superstars. “At MATE we love to associate ourselves with organizations that have passionate fans,” said MATE general manager, Mark Fazio. “We believe that MATE customers love what we do and how we do it, so working with WWE and seeing the way they engage their fans is something we really resonate with,” Fazio said. The series hopes to expand on the success of the WWE Now content platform, which has more than 200 million views across all platforms around the world.

