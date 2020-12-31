Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter last night and reacted to the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Daniel Bryan thanked AEW for honoring Lee’s family, and said he cried several times during the show.

“That was beautiful. I cried, numerous times. Thank you… so much… for honoring a man we loved. And thank you for honoring his family in such a special way. I love you Brodie and we will all miss you,” he wrote.

Xavier Woods added, “That was a fantastic way to say goodbye.”

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E called the show a perfect tribute to his friend.

“What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee,” he wrote.

Kevin Owens added, “That was wonderful.”

Mickie James commented on how everyone has come together to pay tribute to Lee.

She wrote, “Its in those times of losing one of the good ones we are reminded of how vast a family is. How big of a world yet small of a circle we truly travel in. When the love for one man can have a ripple effect. A coming together across the divide. You know you did it right #RIPBrodieLee”

Sami Zayn noted that he was “crushed” at seeing the special appearance by Lee’s former tag team partner in WWE, an emotional Erick Rowan (Erick RedBeard, Joseph Rudd).

“This crushed me,” Sami wrote.

You can click here for our recap of the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life. Below are similar tweets from SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Trish Stratus, Natalya, Mustafa Ali, Sam Roberts and Lance Storm:

That was beautiful. I cried, numerous times. Thank you… so much… for honoring a man we loved. And thank you for honoring his family in such a special way. I love you Brodie and we will all miss you. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) December 31, 2020

That was a fantastic way to say goodbye. — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 31, 2020

What a perfect tribute show to a beautiful man. I’m just so glad I got to be friends with someone so many loved. #BrodieLee — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 31, 2020

Thank you @ThisBrodieLee will always love you and your family forever. — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 31, 2020

That was wonderful. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 31, 2020

Its in those times of losing one of the good ones we are reminded of how vast a family is. How big of a world yet small of a circle we truly travel in. When the love for one man can have a ripple effect. A coming together across the divide. You know you did it right #RIPBrodieLee — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 31, 2020

After -1, and Kingston, I thought I was good. The bandana hit me. Hard. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/GXq8YaXoqm — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 31, 2020

Brodie is bringing us all together in the best way~ https://t.co/gr4jAAMs4i — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 31, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.