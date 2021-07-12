ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom went down at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

The finish of the match saw Taylor hit welcome to the land on Draper for the win.

Back on a February 2021 episode of ROH TV, Shane Taylor Promotions defeated MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus) in Baltimore, Maryland to win the titles.