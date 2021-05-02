WWE Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes premieres Sunday, May 2nd on Peacock.

It’s about the friendship and rise of Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash.

Michaels spoke with TMZ Sports about how they elevated one another between the ropes.

“Kevin was a really big part of my life and really, obviously of my career in taking my singles career, and I would arguably say to that main event level,” said Shawn. “I felt like I was doing pretty darn well transitioning from Sherri to myself, but it was sort of in that Intercontinental Championship area and then I think as Kevin joined me in that time, we were able to take one another to another level within the WWE and when you’re in it doing it, it all happens very fast and you don’t really have a time to look back and think about that, so every time they come with these documentaries it’s always fun to be able to take some time and focus and talk about the appreciation you have for that time.”

“I think everybody would know by now there certainly were times where we brought the best from in-the-ring standpoint and taking ourselves to another level, but personally we were kind of troublemakers,” Michaels adds. As far as the two’s most memorable memories go, Shawn cites with how the duo became to be in WWE.

“The way it came about. I had seen him on WCW as Vinnie Vegas. I can remember at that time coming off believing that Andrew Dice Clay was the funniest guy and he sort of had an aspect of that in Vinnie Vegas and seeing it and then of course quite some time later talking to Rick Steiner about it and him mentioning him and wanting to have a bodyguard.”