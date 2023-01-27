Sheamus is currently focused on one thing and one thing only, the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The Celtic Warrior spoke about his desire of becoming I.C. Champion during his latest interview on WWE’s The Bump, where he called out the title’s owner, GUNTHER, a man he went to war with on multiple occasions in 2022. Sheamus adds that a showdown with the Imperium leader could take place at this year’s WrestleMania 39, where he would look to become a Grand Slam Champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his main goal is to be able to face GUNTHER one more time at WrestleMania 39:

See, we’re talking about the Royal Rumble but all that’s been on my mind for the past couple years is the [Intercontinental Championship]. I’ve already gone toe to toe with Gunther twice. My vision board this year, my goal this year is to take on Gunther one more time and end the trilogy at WrestleMania and become the first ever WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Champion.

Wants to become an Ultimate Grand Slam Champion:

I’ve been so close lately with the boys at my side over the past year, but this is still the goal for me. Royal Rumbles aside, everything else aside, that is the last piece of my WWE Ultimate Grand Slam Championship that nobody else has ever achieved in this company. That’s all I care about.

https://www.youtube.com/live/En5dXunohxs?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)