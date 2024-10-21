Sidney Akeem says fans can expect to see more of him in Ring of Honor.

While appearing with “MuscleManMalcom” for a new interview, the former Reggie/SCRYPTS in WWE commented on his ROH appearance back in August and whether fans will see him there again.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his ROH appearance: “You will most definitely see me back there. You gonna see me in a lot of other places as well. It was surreal. I’m not really surprised. I’m gonna be a little cocky here, or maybe just confidence, not cockiness, I do feel I belong in these promotions, whether it’s GCW, whether it’s maybe New Japan, AEW, WWE, I do feel I belong. If you had doubts before, just look at what I’m doing now. I really am putting the work in and laying down a solid foundation on what you need to do, what you need to be, what you need to do to be a professional wrestler. It’s not just the gimmicks and the 24/7 [Title] anymore. I’m earning my stripes, even though I’ve done it before. It felt good, it felt like it was home. It felt normal, and I’m just excited to get back there pretty soon.”

On wanting to work with EJ Nduka and Lee Johnson: “I want to get in with my dog EJ [Nduka], or Lee J [Johnson]. They doing some big things. I would love to tangle with Infantry. If you watching this, Shane Taylor Promotions, I’m gonna need to talk to you. Because you got that edge, and STP, Shane Taylor Promotions, you may be the guy that I need to get that circus, sommelier stench off of me. The right attitude, the right discipline, the right unlocking, I think that could be something right there.”

RJ City hosts the “Hey! (EW)” series that airs every Sunday on AEW’s YouTube channel, and he recently appeared on the “Eyes Up Here” podcast to discuss the show and whether the guests know the questions beforehand.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the show: “The premise is, every Sunday morning, a different AEW wrestler or personality has to basically suffer through a line of my questioning.”

On whether guests know the questions beforehand: “No. Testament to them to continue to walk in blindly to this.”

On if AEW talent is required to be on the show: “[jokingly] They should be. I’m sure some people have been avoiding me. There are other people like Taz who said, ‘I’m going to go on there to show him up and make a point and make him work for it,’ which is so un-Taz. Then there are people like Jim Ross and Arn Anderson who, God bless them, said yes without really asking what it was. You can tell who has seen the show before, and who…..halfway through they figure it out.”