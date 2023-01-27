AEW President Tony Khas has announced on Twitter that the Best Friends (Chuck & Trent) will be teaming with Danhausen to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnuam Singh on this evening’s edition of Rampage from Lexington, Kentucky.

Tonight’s show will also feature Adam Page warming up for his rubber match with Jon Moxley by taking on the Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta. AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter will also be in action against Emi Sakura, where the latter can earn a title shot if she’s able to defeat the champ. That and more can be found in the updated lineup below.

-Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Powerhouse Hobbs in action

-Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura Women’s Title Eliminator

-Danhausen & The Best Friends vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh