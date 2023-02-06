Brock Lesnar is set for tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

There’s no word yet on what Lesnar, Edge and Phoenix will be doing, but PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show.

Lesnar is expected to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, likely setting up an appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Edge and Phoenix are also booked for upcoming TV tapings leading up to Elimination Chamber, where they are expected to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

