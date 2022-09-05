The New Day are set to appear on tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW from Kansas City.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that SmackDown Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are scheduled for tonight’s RAW. They are planned for a program for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were reportedly unable to travel overseas for Clash at The Castle on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales. It was noted on commentary that The Usos and Sami Zayn were absent because they were not medically cleared following the beating they took from Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

There’s no word yet on if The Usos will be appearing on tonight’s RAW, but this new report indicates that they will be there to kickoff the program with The New Day.

