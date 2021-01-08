Steve Austin did an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX sports to promote his “Straight Up Steve Austin” show that will have its second season premiere on the USA Network this Monday night after Raw.
During it, he made it clear that he is retired for good from pro wrestling after having his final match against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. Here is what he had to say:
“Man, 100 percent. ‘Cause, you know, I’m still the biggest fan of the business that I was when I was seven years old changing the channels and stumbled across it; and then got the chance to learn it and have a pretty good run.
So, I don’t want to do nothing else in the ring. I’m done. I’ve retired. Everybody knows that. I don’t need to go out there and drop anybody on a stack of dimes and give them stunners. Once in a year, once every two years, whatever. So, yes. This connection makes sense.”