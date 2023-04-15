Steve Maclin is inching closer to becoming a world champion.

The IMPACT star spoke with WrestleZone to hype tomorrow’s Rebellion pay-per-view, where he and KUSHIDA will be battling it out for the vacant IMPACT world championship. Maclin was initially set to face-off against Josh Alexander at the event, but the Walking Weapon had to relinquish the title due to injury.

Staring off, Maclin says that even though his opponent is different the mission remains the same.

It’s one of those things where I’ve been telling everybody it could’ve been KUSHIDA all along as well. He and Josh were wrestling at Multiverse, you didn’t know who was going to come out of that one. What can you do? Mission stays the same, become the IMPACT World Champion. But the opponent’s different, so I’ve been prepping for that and we got to witness it firsthand at Sacrifice with KUSHIDA.

Speaking of KUSHIDA, Maclin mentions how the Japanese star, like him, also has a chip on his shoulder to win the big one.

I know he’s got a chip on his shoulder as well, and he has a lot to prove because he’s getting his shot at the IMPACT World title. And it’s not just a big match for me, it’s a big match for him as well. I don’t think people realize that.It’s one of those things where there’s a lot on the line in this match for both of us.

Maclin says that after Rebellion fans will understand why he’s one of the best in the game today.

For me, it’s putting the world on notice too. I’ve done it for the past two years where I’ve come in — and Josh said it too — I kinda kicked down the door, but I feel like I breached down that door for the opportunities that I’ve been given. I’m taking the ball and running with it and not looking back. That’s what’s led me to the IMPACT World title of beating all the former world champions that I have, beating Chris Sabin and Jay White on the same night last year at Rebellion. That’s one of those things where I have a chip on my shoulder as well. That door is gonna be breached again when I’m walking out of Rebellion as the IMPACT World Champion. It’s a different look and people are going to realize I’m one of the best in the game.

The final card for IMPACT Rebellion can be found here.