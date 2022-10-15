Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Toronto featured a backstage segment with the Dark Order, where Preston “10” Vance was once again confronted by Jose (Andrade & RUSH’s assistant), who berated him to join their group. 10 grabbed Jose and told him that this needs to end, so he challenged RUSH to a matchup for next week.

After Jose left the Dark Order huddled up and put their hands in the middle, but a surprise hand showed up. It belonged to Stu Grayson, one of the OG members of the group, who departed AEW after his contract came to an end back in May. However, it looks as if Grayson is back with the group.

It is not known if Grayson is back full-time, or just temporarily. Stay tuned.