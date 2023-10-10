Swerve Strickland comments on tonight’s head-to-head battle between AEW and NXT.

The top AEW star spoke with DAZN to hype up Dynamite, where he will be battling Bryan Danielson to determine a future #1 contender for the TNT Championship. Swerve began his chat by discussing the fan’s excitement for both shows.

They should, they should. I want them to make more of it. It’s two rival teams going at it on the same night. You’re wearing your jersey, [they’re] wearing [their] jersey and you’re rooting for your home team, whoever that may be. But, at least you’re watching. Some people are going to watch both.

Swerve then chats about the intrigue that surrounds tonight’s Dynamite as it will be Adam Copeland’s AEW debut match and a number of big first-ever matches under the AEW banner.

There’s a lot of story in this too, the guys that have been around for a while are facing a lot of the young guys. You got Adam Copeland and Luchasaurus, you got Bryan Danielson and myself, you got Shida and Saraya, and you’ve got Moxley and Fenix again. You’re seeing a lot of the older guard facing the newer guard. With that being said, a lot of those guys are ex-WWE guys — some people are going to be like, yo, that’s where he’s been? Let me check in and watch this. I’m so used to seeing him over here, he’s wrestling someone I’ve never seen before over there. For a first time viewer, there’s a lot of intrigue on that, there’s a lot of intrigue on Adam Copeland alone. There’s a lot of intrigue on me, with me and Bryan Danielson never facing off before. There’s a lot of intrigue with Hangman Page and Jay White, both Bullet Club members and Jay White is 2-0 on Hangman, so there’s a lot of backstory on these matchups. Then, over there, there’s a lot of stars and legends that are being packed on the show. There’s so much intrigue, that’s story in itself that these guys are causing this to happen. It’s good, it’s beautiful, I welcome it. I’m happy, I wish we could do this every night because then everybody is going to be glued, I’m sitting down because I have to watch this, it’s appointment TV, which we are losing a lot of. A lot of times it’s just like, nah, I’m gonna wait until it shows up on Netflix, I’m gonna wait until it shows up on this streaming service. No, no, this is appointment TV, you have to be there at this time cause you want to talk about this years later, I remember that match, I was there when this happened, I remember where I was sitting. That’s a feeling you don’t get too much as wrestling fans or as television viewers.

