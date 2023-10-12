Swerve Strickland has one major goal in AEW, to become the first black world champion in the promotion’s history.

The top company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with DAZN, where he confidently stated that he will reach that milestone and refuses to accept anything less than making history.

I think that’s a story, that’s a possibility, that’s being talked about now amongst peers. It’s a seed that I planted that I wanted to just organically grow. The story wasn’t about AEW’s never had a black world champion, its like, I want to win it. I want to be the first and I don’t want to accept anything less. I want to be the first, which means I want to be next up, especially with the momentum I have. I want to use all of that to get to the top. TNT Title is amazing, if I can acquire the TNT Title and use that as momentum, maybe even hold both. Christian is on a real high right now, and if I take that from him, people are gonna explode and really believe [in me] now. Our AEW World Champion is already holding two belts, I want to hold two belts too. The possibilities are there now.

