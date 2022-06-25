AEW star and commentator Taz took to Twitter and released a photo that shows he has slimmed down and is looking great. The ECW legend writes, “If anyone give a shit…I’m down 37LBS….I been very hungry since May!! lol.” Check it out below.

AEW star QT Marshall was also active on Twitter today, where The Factory member commented on being added to the Forbidden Door Buy-In show. Marshall writes, “Thank you to all of the fans who asked for us to be a part of the #ForbiddenDoor. I was happy to enjoy a beautiful Sunday without lacing them up, but #TheFactory is a faction for the people!”