The Bella Twins Celebrate Social Milestone with WWE Stars, Update on The Bellas Giving Birth

2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins are celebrating 3 million subscribers on their YouTube channel today. WWE also marked the milestone on their official website.

As seen above, The Bella Twins released a new video to celebrate the milestone with a special Zoom call. The call features Daniel Bryan and daughter Birdie, The Bellas’ mom Kathy Laurinaitis and her husband John Laurinaitis, their step-sister Mya, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, Maria Menounos, Natalya, Renee Young, Alexa Bliss, Paige, and Nia Jax.

The Bellas launched their YouTube channel on November 17, 2016. They currently have 645,718,798 video views with those 3 million subscribers.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both preparing to give birth. Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvintsev are set to welcome a baby boy, while Brie and husband Bryan are welcoming their second child, but the gender has not been announced.

Nikki noted yesterday that she is dilated at 1 centimeter. She is due to give birth in early August.

“I’m dilated at a 1!! [speak-no-evil monkey emoji] Baby boy will be here soon! Whatcha all think? Days? A week? Aww I’m so excited! And nervous lol [heart emoji] N,” she wrote.

Brie is due to give birth later this month. She noted on July 21 that she was dilated at 2 centimeters, and was just 6 days away from her due date at that point.

“6 days away from due date!! Dilated at a 2 and so ready to meet this baby!!! [sparkle emoji] #39weeks #pregnancy,” Brie wrote on July 21.

Brie also posted about her pregnancy on Instagram, commenting on how she had been experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions, and showing new stretch marks to indicate that the baby is on its way.

“6 days away from my due date,” she wrote on Tuesday. “Dilated at a 2. So many Braxton Hicks. Not sleeping. Water weight coming on strong. Many stretch marks across my belly to let me know I’m almost there. I can’t wait!!! I’m so very excited to grow my family and meet this wild baby in my belly.”

Stay tuned for updates on The Bella Twins. You can see their related posts below:

6 days away from due date!! Dilated at a 2 and so ready to meet this baby!!! ✨ #39weeks #pregnancy pic.twitter.com/n6onAU54NU — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 21, 2020

I’m dilated at a 1!! 🙊 Baby boy will be here soon! Whatcha all think? Days? A week? Aww I’m so excited! And nervous lol ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 23, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.