To prepare for the real thing, WWE’s The Bump will be holding a mock draft tomorrow. The event will feature Xavier Woods, RJ City, Wade Barrett, and movie star, comedian, and former WWE superstar Ken Jeong. You can catch the Bump tomorrow at 10am ET on the WWE Network.
The real draft begins this Friday, October 9th, on Friday Night Smackdown and will conclude on the following Monday Night Raw.
Where will your favorite Superstars land in the #WWEDraft?!
We… have no idea. But we show you picks tomorrow during #WWETheBump‘s !@AustinCreedWins is Mock Draft-ready and kicks off today’s GUEST THREAD! pic.twitter.com/bXfwhSuLZh
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 7, 2020