Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a segment between the Inner Circle and American Top Team, which led to their five-on-five tag team match at the November 13th Full Gear pay per view being finalized.

Chris Jericho and the rest of his crew chose former UFC champions Junior Dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski, as well as ATT’s founder Dan Lambert as their three other opponents for the Full Gear showdown. As previously reported the Men Of The Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) will be in the match as well.

You can see the segment play out below.