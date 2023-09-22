The WWE careers of The Miz and Dolph Ziggler share many similarities. They both started with the company in 2004, and have worked from the midcard to the main event as well-rounded, respected veteran talents. They have worked around 160 matches together since 2006, and that includes televised and non-televised matches, singles and multi-man bouts, teaming up with and going against each other. Ziggler even worked as KFC’s Colonel Sanders to defeat Miz as The Puppers Cluckers Chicken in a promotional match taped at the August 16, 2016 SmackDown.

Ziggler’s 19-year run with WWE ended on Thursday as the company released more than 20 wrestlers. Miz took to Instagram today to honor his friend with praise.

Miz and Ziggler have many WWE TV singles matches from over the years to look back on, but their pay-per-view record is also full of memorable moments as they battled for the WWE Intercontinental Title: The Miz last eliminated Ziggler to win the vacant Intercontinental Title in a Battle Royal at Battleground 2014; Ziggler won the title from Miz one month later at SummerSlam 2014; Miz took the title back from Ziggler the following month at Night of Champions 2014; Miz retained the Intercontinental Title over Ziggler at Backlash 2016; Ziggler saved his career and won the title from Miz in a Career vs. Title match one month later at No Mercy 2016; and after winning the title back at SmackDown 900 in November 2016, Miz retained the title over Ziggler in a Ladder Match at TLC 2016. This doesn’t include Royal Rumble, Traditional Survivor Series matches, and a few other multi-man contests, but that was it as far as Miz vs. Ziggler pay-per-view singles matches go.

Regarding the Career vs. Title match at No Mercy 2016, Miz says that is one of the best matches of his career. The A-Lister praised The Show-Off for bringing out his best in the ring, and said he’s excited to see what comes next.

“I consider one of the best matches of my career the Career vs Title match at No Mercy against @heelziggler. Everything leading up to that match was great. Dolph always brought the best out of me every time we worked together. I don’t know if I’ve faced any one person more than him in my career. I’ll miss those times but excited to see what comes next for him,” Miz wrote.

The Rock also praised Ziggler this week, which you can see at this link, as did John Cena and Matt Cardona, seen here. You can see the full No Mercy 2016 match below, along with the full post from The Miz:

