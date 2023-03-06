NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new GCW World Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s GCW Ransom event saw Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeat Miedo Extremo and Ciclope of Los Mazisos to capture the GCW World Tag Team Titles. The finish saw Sabin and Shelley hit their double team finisher to Ciclope for the pin.

This is the first reign for The Guns in GCW as this was their debut as a tag team for the promotion. Ciclope and Extremo began their third reign with the straps back on October 22 at GCW Drop Dead, and held the titles for 134 recognized days.

Shelley and Sabin captured the GCW titles just three nights after they dropped the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles to The Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey. That match aired on Thursday’s Impact but was taped on February 25. They have held the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles since winning a Triple Threat over inaugural champions Aussie Open and the team of The DKC and Kevin Knight, on October 28 at the NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ:

HOLY SH!T!! 😮 Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley just won the GCW Tag Team Titles! #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/fYQDx2P0Ht — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 5, 2023

#GCWRansom La tercera lucha de la noche es un dream match por equipos: Los Macizos defienden sus títulos enfrentando por primera vez en la historia a The Motor City Machine Guns. pic.twitter.com/FnRisjkmdp — Xose Merant (@XoseMerant) March 5, 2023

AND NEWWWWWWWW#GCW World Tag Team Champions MOTOR

CITY

MACHINE

GUNS#GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/rSpwjNKhRo — RiverStreetWrestling (@riverstreet88) March 5, 2023

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS NEW GCW TAG CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/nj4qNawYGS — THE INTERNATIONAL GIGILO 🌎🇺🇸🇬🇧 (Mittens) #BDM (@Indie_Mittens) March 5, 2023

Motor City Machine Guns are your new GCW Tag Team Champions! #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/ZDiZnWIUED — CleMDK (@Clem_MDK) March 5, 2023

