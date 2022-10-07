WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has decided on if he will return for the office of President of the United States or not.

Rock has been rumored for a run in politics for a few years now, and at one point was rumored to run for the highest office in the nation in 2024. As seen in the clip below, Rock spoke with Tracy Smith for an interview to air on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend, and he was asked if a run for the presidency is off the table or not.

“It’s off the table, yes,” Rock confirmed with a chuckle. “It is off the table. I will say this because it requires the B-side to this… I love our country and everyone in it, I also love being a daddy, and that’s the most important thing to me, is being a daddy. Number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughter’s lives because I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years when my first daughter’s growing up in this critical age, at this critical time in her life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So, my number one priority is my daughters. Sure, CEO sounds great, but the number one thing I want to be is daddy. That’s it.”

Rock’s oldest daughter from his first marriage to Dany Garcia is 22 year old Simone Johnson, who has been signed to a WWE NXT contract since February 2020, and is going by Ava Raine. Rock married Lauren Hashian in August 2019, and they have two daughters together – one born in December 2015 and the other born in April 2018.

Rock revealed in October 2021 what he found when he researched a possible run for President, as noted at this link. In February 2021 he talked about what would make him run for President, at noted here.

Below is the clip from the interview that will air on CBS this Sunday:

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

