Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter last night and had major praise for veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth.

Rock was responding to a tweet Truth made that featured Rock’s popular Teremana tequila brand. The Great One responded and called Truth a future WWE Hall of Famer.

“A man of many talents!! Friend, champion, future @WWE HOF’er and @Teremana lover [fist emoji] [tumbler glass emoji x 2],” Rock wrote.

You can see the tweets from Rock and Truth below:

