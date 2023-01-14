WWE is set to name new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s SmackDown that a tag team tournament will begin next week to determine who will challenge The Usos for the blue brand titles at a later date.

The tournament will kick off next Friday night with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders in a first round match.

McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Erik and Ivar comes after The Usos retained over McIntyre and Sheamus last week. The post-show brawl saw The Viking Raiders attack The Banger Bros. Erik and Ivar issued a promo on this week’s show to warn that suffering awaits McIntyre and Sheamus.

As noted, The Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil match on this week’s RAW to earn a future title shot at The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

