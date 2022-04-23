Pro-wrestling star and former WWE Universal champion Adam Scherr took to Twitter earlier today and shared a photo alongside Erick Redbeard and Windham Rotunda, giving fans their first Wyatt family reunion in quite some time.

Scherr, who has been a prominent player in the newly launched Control Your Narrative promotion, comments on the reunion by paying homage to the groups fourth member, the late Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away back in December of 2020. The Titan writes, “War, Death, Famine, Pestilence. Forever the Four Horsemen of the apocalypse!!!!! 4Brodie.”

Scherr and Redbeard remain active in the pro-wrestling industry, while Rotunda has been busy with filming projects. However, a recent report revealed that top companies have shown interest in the former Fiend, but there’s no indication he is ready to return to the circuit just yet.