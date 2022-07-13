AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks took to Twitter this afternoon and made a bold statement before tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 1 title defense.

As noted, tonight’s Fyter Fest Dynamite episode will see The Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks. They declared on Twitter that no one has done pro wrestling at the high level they have, as long as they have.

“Tonight on #AEWDynamite, we go #TripleOrNothing. Nobody has done this at the high level that we have, as long as we have, ever in the history of the business. Tonight will mark our first successful Tag Title defense of many,” they wrote.

Tonight will be the first title defense for The Bucks since they won the straps from Jurassic Express at Road Rager on June 15. They defeated Yoshi-Hashi and Hirooki Goto on AEW Rampage two weeks ago, but that was a non-title bout.

