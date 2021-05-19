Thomas Latimer, better known as Bram in TNA Wrestling, appeared on the ‘This Is Pro Wrestling’ show for an extensive conversation.

During it, he looked back on his run in WWE from 2010-2012.

It’s weird. It’s like self-sabotage. It’s like getting hired by WWE, your dream, right? And then going, ‘Screw it.’ It’s crazy because I look back now, every time WrestleMania is on, I go, ‘That could have been me.’ I came up with Seth [Rollins], I came up with Roman Reigns, with Husky — with Bray Wyatt, with all of these guys, right? All these guys and I should’ve been there with them but I wasn’t adult enough or grown up enough to realize that at the time. Like they said with Cesaro the other day at WrestleMania, he’s been with the WWE ten years. I went, ‘Man, I had his first couple of matches when he came in. I was there the day he walked in. I could’ve — why did I throw away the ball?’

