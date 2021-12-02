AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Jade Cargill will be in action on Friday’s edition of Rampage. On Commentary for Cargill’s match will be her upcoming opponent in the TBS title tournament, Thunder Rosa.

Huge lineups for #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT & #AEWDynamite LIVE from Long Island next Wednesday! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE everywhere on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/9LZCKLR8Gm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Sammy Guevara versus Tony Nese for the TNT championship

-Jade Cargill versus

-Penta El Zero M/PAC versus FTR for the AEW tag team championship