Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that tickets are now on sale for the promotion’s return to the New York City for Battle Riot IV, which takes place on June 23rd from the legendary Melrose Ballroom. Details are below.

Tickets are now on sale for Major League Wrestling’s return to New York City featuring the Battle Riot at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.

MLW returns for the first time in nearly three years on Thursday, June 23 with a FUSION TV taping at the Melrose Ballroom.

40 wrestlers will riot in New York City as one man looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear on the card include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

Davey Richards

nZo

Killer Kross

Aramis

Arez

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Mads Krugger

The Von Erichs

Microman

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas

Myron Reed

5150

Gino Medina

Savio Vega

Plus DOZENS MORE!

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.