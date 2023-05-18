Tiffany Stratton doesn’t want to be called up to the WWE main roster just yet.

The NXT standout appeared on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast to discuss this very topic, where she explained why she’d rather remain on the yellow-and-black brand instead of jumping up to Raw or SmackDown. Statton’s reason is simple: she doesn’t want to be viewed as just another girl.

I want to, when I get called up, I want to be a threat. I want to be someone that is like, ‘Oh crap, Tiffany is here, she is ready.’ I don’t want to be called up and be pushed to the side for a little bit. I want to be called up and be a threat to everyone. If I have another year in NXT and make a name for myself and hold some gold, maybe, I feel like I can be at that level.

Before she goes to the main roster Stratton is aiming to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. She is currently competing in the NXT Women’s Championship tournament, with the finals set to take place at NXT Battleground. Check out her full interview here.

