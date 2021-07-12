ROH TV Champion Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee took place at the ROH Best in the World pay-per-view event on Sunday in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Lee hit a running knee strike to the head to pick up the pinfall victory over Deppen. This marks Lee’s second reign as the champion.

Deppen became the champion on April 28, 2021 when he beat Tracy Williams on an episode of ROH TV. Williams had held the title for just 33 days.