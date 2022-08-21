WWE star and global ambassador Titus O’Neil recently caught up with TMZ to give his opinion on Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over as head of the company’s creative direction. The former multi-time tag champion believes that The Game will take the same big chances that McMahon took that helped WWE become a global juggernaut. Highlights from the interview are below.

Feels confident that Triple H and Stephanie will lead WWE into the next stratosphere of sports entertainment:

“I have full confidence that in time Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will continue to guide us into a whole another stratosphere when it comes to sports entertainment. I think he will play to the purist of wrestling fans as well as those that love sports entertainment and combine it with the best of the best.”

Thinks Triple H will take the same big chances that Vince McMahon did:

“Vince McMahon took a lot of chances… Triple H I’m sure will do the same. We are expanding NXT across the entire UK. That should show you just how much of a visionary Triple H is. You gotta remember, NXT was his baby.”