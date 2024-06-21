The fallout from TNA Against All Odds 2024 is in the books, as the post-PPV episode of TNA iMPACT aired on AXS TV on Thursday, June 20, 2024, a taped show from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Ill.

Featured below, courtesy of TNAWrestling.com, are complete results.

TNA iMPACT begins NOW!

The System starts the night!

Alisha grabs the mic to a chorus of boos, commanding the crowd to appreciate The System. Eddie takes over, declaring that the iMPACT Zone is witnessing history with The System. Myers steps in next, berating the crowd and proclaiming The System as the greatest faction in wrestling history. He reintroduces Johnny “Dango” Curtis to the iMPACT faithful. Dango mocks the crowd, affirming his belief in himself as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Despite his initial doubts, he asserts his return to The System and his loyalty to his true friends. Turning to Moose, he declares his faith in The System. Moose acknowledges Dango’s contributions but asserts that he has not yet earned a place in The System.

He declares that The System and himself are unbeatable, challenging anyone in the locker room to prove otherwise.

Just then, DOA Santino’s music hits, and he enters the iMPACT Zone. He announces the “Road To Slammiversary,” where the winner will face Moose in a 6-way elimination match at TNA Slammiversary. He also announces Dango’s match against Ryan Nemeth later that night. Additionally, he sets the stage for the kickoff of the “Road To Slammiversary” with Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young in the main event on TNA iMPACT!

Ace Austin and Chris Bey discuss their significant victory against Eric Young and Josh Alexander at Against All Odds. They express their desire to regain the TNA Tag Team Championships and request another big match next week on TNA iMPACT!

An exclusive video is shown on TNA's social media featuring Frankie Kazarian addressing Joe Hendry after their participation in the NXT Championship #1 Contenders Battle Royal

The HEX vs. SPITFIRE

Jody Threat and Marti Belle lock up, with Jody getting pushed into the corner but responding with a powerful shoulder tackle. She unleashes a flurry of offense on Marti, finishing with an exploder suplex. Marti tags in Allysin Kay, but Jody takes her down with a swift kick. Jody then tags in Dani Luna, and together they lay out Kay with a combination of moves, culminating in a double suplex.

Marti distracts the referee, allowing Kay to land a cheap shot and shift the momentum. The HEX hits a tag team combo on Jody, with Marti continuing the assault. They execute another tag team combo, culminating in a huge senton from Kay. Marti then cheap shots Luna on the apron and locks in a headlock on Jody. The crowd rallies behind Jody, giving her temporary energy, but Kay yanks Luna off the apron before she can tag in. Jody evades and makes the hot tag to Luna, who comes in fired up, diving to the floor to take out The HEX. Luna returns to the ring, but the numbers game is too much, and Belle and Kay lay her out. Kay attempts to set up for Hex Marks The Spot, but Luna escapes and tags in Jody. Jody climbs to the top and front flips onto both members of The HEX, hitting a devastating tag combo and securing the win for SPITFIRE!

SPITFIRE def. The HEX

A recap is shown of the ending of Against All Odds when Moose speared Reby Hardy through a table after pulling her in front of Matt Hardy. An exclusive video posted earlier on TNA’s social media features The Hardys and Reby addressing The System, vowing to take TNA “OVAHH!”

KUSHIDA joins Alan Angels on Sound Check. They recap KUSHIDA’s ordeal at the hands of Jonathan Gresham at Under Siege and his return at Against All Odds, where he stole a sample of Gresham’s ink. Angels asks KUSHIDA what he plans to do next, to which KUSHIDA responds that he is determined to find a cure for Gresham’s sickness. Angels calls him greedy, and KUSHIDA storms off after challenging Angels to a fight next week!

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt discuss the five “Road To Slammiversary” Qualifier matches, with the first one starting tonight in the main event between Josh Alexander and Eric Young. Next week’s matches feature Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan and Nic Nemeth vs. Rich Swann. In two weeks, Kazarian will face Santana, and Jake Something will take on Joe Hendry.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel – Chicago Street Fight

Ace immediately throws a trash can at Kazarian and takes the fight to him with relentless aggression.

Kazarian turns the tide with a well-placed kick to the spine. He then grabs more weapons from outside the ring. However, Ace retaliates by hurling the trash can at Kazarian’s head. With Kazarian stunned, Ace capitalizes and delivers a suplex, slamming him onto the trash can.

Kazarian reverses an Irish whip, sending Ace to the floor, and follows up by throwing the trash can at him. He then starts putting a beatdown on Ace, body-slamming him on the floor and choking him with a cord. Ace fights back with forearms, but Kazarian hits him with a steel chair and powerbombs him onto it. Kazarian tries to hit Ace in the head with the chair, but Ace moves, causing the chair to bounce off the top rope and hit Kazarian instead. Ace retaliates by firing back with the chair and a kendo stick. Kazarian manages to hit a DDT and picks up the kendo stick, locking in the chicken wing with it. However, Ace low blows Kazarian and puts him away with a Fade to Black on chairs.

Frankie Kazarian def. Ace Steel

After the match, Kazarian locks in the chicken wing on Ace. Joe Hendry’s music hits, and he hits the ring, making the save for Ace Steel.

Mustafa Ali talks to Campaign Singh about the leaked video with distorted audio that aired at Against All Odds, exposing Ali talking trash about Chicago. Singh proposes an idea to rectify the situation and tells Ali to assemble a team of the best of the best. Ali announces that next week on iMPACT, he will address the people in a “State of the Union.”

PCO and Steph De Lander’s Date

PCO and Steph De Lander’s date begins with eerie music playing as PCO lights candles to set the mood. Steph asks PCO about his interests, and they banter back and forth. Steph jokingly suggests that PCO loves “The Notebook” too, adding a light-hearted touch to their conversation.

PCO pulls out a bottle of black liquid and drinks it, to Steph’s dismay. She tries it but spits it out, asking for wine instead. They unveil a tray of food, and Steph takes the opportunity to teach PCO how to use a fork.

However, their peaceful moment is interrupted as AJ Francis and Rich Swann make their entrance. They initially appear to be toasting the couple but suddenly attack them instead. Francis throws wine in PCO’s face, temporarily blinding him, and Swann capitalizes with a devastating superkick. Francis then chokeslams De Lander through a table, leaving PCO helpless to intervene.

Ash By Elegance vs. Heather Reckless

The bell rings as Ash By Elegance and Heather Reckless face off. Ash gains the upper hand with a well-placed kick to the spine, followed by a stinging punch to the mouth. Reckless retaliates, evading Ash in the corner and delivering a sharp uppercut followed by a powerful palm strike. However, Ash quickly turns the tide with a breathtaking move, hitting a rarefied air and securing the victory.

Ash By Elegance def. Heather Reckless

After the match, Ash ruthlessly attacks Reckless, with the personal concierge referring to her as the “juggernaut” while Ash sets up for the Juggernaut driver. However, Jordynne Grace enters the fray, attempting to intervene. Ash doesn’t discriminate and turns her aggression towards Grace, attacking her and ultimately laying her out with a vicious assault involving the TNA Knockouts Championship.

A furious Jordynne Grace vows to finish her problems with Ash By Elegance once and for all.

Johnny Dango Curtis vs. Ryan Nemeth

The match starts with Ryan Nemeth gaining early momentum, hitting a big dropkick and continuing to put the heat on Johnny “Dango” Curtis. Dango manages to turn the tide with a backbreaker, following up with a series of chops and locking in a submission hold to wear down Nemeth.

Nemeth fights back, by landing a running European uppercut and a jumping DDT to regain control. However, Dango retreats to the floor to catch his breath before returning to the ring. He delivers a decisive kick to Nemeth and follows up with a top rope leg drop, securing the victory.

The System enters the ring to congratulate Johnny “Dango” Curtis on his victory. However, their celebration turns into a vicious beatdown on Ryan Nemeth. Just when it seems like Nemeth is outnumbered, Nic Nemeth rushes to the ring to save his brother. The Nemeth brothers stand tall together, ready to take on The System and defend their honor.

Johnny Dango Curtis def. Ryan Nemeth

Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan run down all the upcoming events, highlighting the ongoing Road To Slammiversary. They mention Eric Young and Josh Alexander, who are set to speak ahead of their highly anticipated main event match.

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander

Josh and EY start with a back-and-forth exchange, showcasing their technical prowess. Young gains the advantage with a well-timed back elbow, staggering Josh. He capitalizes by driving Josh into the corner and delivering a series of solid shots. However, Josh fights back, landing a powerful punch of his own to regain momentum.

Young quickly regains control, catching Josh with a back suplex and transitioning into a Sharpshooter submission. Josh shows resilience, pulling himself to the ropes to break the hold. However, EY pulls him back to the center of the ring and locks in a Sharpshooter of his own, applying pressure on Josh’s lower back.

Josh manages to reach the ropes, forcing the break. The two separate momentarily before Josh strikes with a back body drop and a running forearm in the corner. He follows up with a knee to the back of Young’s head, continuing the assault. Josh unleashes a flurry of German suplexes, showcasing his strength and determination.

However, EY refuses to stay down, grabbing the ropes to break Josh’s momentum and then dumping him with a devastating DVD. EY takes a risk, climbing to the top rope, but Josh meets him with a forearm strike and a crossbody to the back, stunning Young. Josh attempts a moonsault, but EY evades, showing his ring awareness.

EY seizes the opportunity, climbing the ropes again and hitting a massive elbow drop. Despite the impact, Josh kicks out, displaying his resilience. Josh retaliates by locking in an ankle lock, targeting Young’s legs. However, Young rolls through, countering with a Young Blood Neckbreaker followed by a huge piledriver.

EY goes for the pin, but at the last moment, Alexander manages to get his foot on the bottom rope, breaking the pinfall and keeping the match alive.

As the intense battle continues, EY attempts a high-risk move, looking to execute a piledriver from the second rope. However, Josh manages to reverse the maneuver, turning the tables on Young. EY quickly recovers and rolls Josh up for a pin, but Josh kicks out, showing his determination to secure victory.

EY doesn’t let up and goes for a discus clothesline, aiming to put Josh away. However, Josh anticipates the move, catching EY’s arm and using his momentum to deliver another massive suplex. Josh then hits his signature C4 Spike, a devastating finisher, securing the win and solidifying his spot at Slammiversary!

The two hug in a sign of respect as TNA iMPACT goes off the air.