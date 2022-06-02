Impact Wrestling is set to bring back a “TNA Original” to the company.

Tonight’s Impact episode will feature the return of a TNA Original, according to PWInsider. This will tie into the build for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the company.

There is no word yet on who the wrestler will be, but word is that it will not be Shark Boy, who recently made a surprise appearance.

It looks like this return will be something that was filmed to be inserted into the broadcast as there was nothing with any one TNA Original that happened at the recent Impact tapings in Kissimmee, Florida. However, there was a return that happened at the second set of tapings held in Kissimmee, but it appears this new report is referring to someone else. You can click here and here for the recent Impact spoilers from Kissimmee, which are currently airing as the build to Slammiversary.

