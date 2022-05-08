Below is the full final card for today’s WrestleMania Backlash premium live event, which takes place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence Rhode Island, and airs on the WWE Network tab in the Peacock app.

We will be providing full play-by-play coverage of the event beginning at 7pm EST.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the SmackDown women’s championship

-Drew McIntyre/RK-Bro vs. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

-AJ Styles vs Edge (Damian Priest banned from ringside)

-Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos