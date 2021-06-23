NXT star Toni Storm has announced on WWE’s Instagram that she is bisexual.

The former NXT UK women’s champion had taken over the account in honor of Pride Month, stating that she’s never expressed her sexual preferences, but has been comfortable with the decision for a long time.

So when it was announced that I would be taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, I noticed a lot of people were like, ‘Toni, are you just an ally, are you in the community?’ said Storm. “You know, ‘What’s going on over here?’ And well I guess now’s a good time to say, ‘Well, both.’ I am an ally and I can’t exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi, and it feels good to say. And it’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it.

Several within the company, including NXT head Triple H and fellow LGBTQ star Jake Atlas responded to Storm’s announcement and showing the 25-year old Aussie some love. Check it out below.