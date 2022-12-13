AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier today to hype tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming television special, as well as announce some fun news that will be of interest for NBA fans.

Khan reveals that he got the rights to one of his favorite songs, “Roundball Rock,” which is the theme for the NBA on NBC. The track is perfectly used to highlight match 4 of the Elite vs. Death Triangle series on tomorrow’s show, where the winner will be crowned the AEW trios champions.

Khan writes, “We got the rights to my favorite song! See you tomorrow for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT for Winter Is Coming! Thank you to everyone who watches @AEWonTV! See you tomorrow night on TBS for what will be a huge night on AEW Dynamite #WinterIsComing!”