AEW President Tony Khan participated in a media call earlier today to answer a number of questions ahead of this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Khan covered a number of hot-button topics including CM Punk, the Elite’s return, Saraya being cleared to wrestle, the Owen Hart Memorial tournament, and more. Highlights are below.

-First question is regarding the Elite’s return, and how they are challenging for the AEW Trios titles at Full Gear. Says Death Triangle has gone on to become great Trios champions in the Elite’s absence, then alls the Elite and the Death Triangle two of the best trios in the world. Khan adds that the groups have had excellent matches across their history, including the Bucks vs. Lucha Bros rivalry and Kenny Omega’s vs. PAC rivalry. Believes fans are excited for the Elite’s return, and believes the Trios titles have added a lot to weekly AEW television.

-Says he has considered declaring Toni Storm the official AEW women’s champion rather than just an interim champion considering Rosa’s injury is taking longer than usual. He doesn’t really give an answer, only that he is considering it.

-Khan says that Saraya’s wrestling return is a great story for wrestling, and he’s really excited for her matchup with Britt Baker. Reminds listeners that Baker is a homegrown talent, then makes a point to mention that Full Gear will feature a lot of homegrown talent going up against stars who were brought in with years of television experience. Khan calls Saraya a well-established champion who have worked all over the world.

-Khan is asked about AR Fox, who officially signed with AEW yesterday, taking on a role backstage considering his experience. Khan says he has thought about it, adding that he has really enjoyed working with Fox and praises the work Fox has done in AEW thus far, including his Dark match with Dante Martin, and his recent tag match against Death Triangle where he teamed with Top Flight. Ends his rant by calling Fox a great person, and that a lot of wrestlers have benefited from Fox’s coaching.

-Brandon Thurston asks if fans have seen the last of CM Punk in AEW. Khan can’t comment on Punk’s status with AEW at this time, but does say that Punk contributed a great deal to AEW and that he appreciates the wonderful work that Punk did during his run.