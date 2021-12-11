AEW President Tony Khan says TNT is happy with the numbers that AEW Rampage is putting up each Friday night.

Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio to promote tonight’s taped Rampage from Long Island, and commented on how TNT feels about the Rampage numbers. He also said tonight’s show will be no exception.

“TNT is so happy with the numbers that we pull, Friday late nights,” Khan claimed. “You know, there aren’t a lot of other shows, in fact, there are almost none. Besides AEW and sports like the NBA or pro college football that can draw the kind of numbers that we have been able to pull in the time slot. Tonight will be no exception.”

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

