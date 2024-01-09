Tony Khan is at it again.

The AEW President took to X (Twitter) and took shots at WWE for a new storyline that began on last night’s Raw, where Jinder Mahal declared himself the next challenger to world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. Khan compared it to FTW Champion HOOK challenging Samoa Joe in AEW, something that apparently got criticized from fans.

A double standard: @730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has literally lost every single match he’s in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage. #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS.

Khan later got into it with the USA Network X account, who joked with the AEW President about his affinity for match ratings on Cagematch. He writes back:

A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days… because it’s been literally a full year since he won a match.

You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often.

Check put both posts below.

A double standard:@730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage#AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024