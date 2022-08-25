AEW President Tony Khan appeared on yesterday’s edition of Busted Open Radio (prior to Dynamite) to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the character progression of TNT champion Wardlow, as well as his thoughts on rising women’s division star KiLynn King, who just put on a very competitive matchup with Britt Baker. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the progression Wardlow has made in AEW:

He’s [Wardlow] wildly, wildly popular and it’s somebody that the fans have really rooted for-for a long time, even when it wasn’t really fashionable to do so and when they weren’t sure what kind of guy Wardlow was. I think people always suspected it was a good person in there and to see the change in his character this year and the way he’s stepped forward, it’s really exciting.

How he feels about KiLynn King:

I love KiLynn King’s wrestling and her work ethic and I think she’s a great person. She is somebody that has been in AEW and a really hard worker and has gone out in the independent scene and done a really good job and built up a reputation and then came back and had an awesome match last week with Toni Storm on Dynamite and I thought it was excellent.

